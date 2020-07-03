All apartments in Garland
2025 Northlake Drive

2025 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Northlake Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home. Laminate flooring and Ceramic tile backsplash in updated kitchen. Ceiling fans. Fireplace with large hearth in Den. Nice sized bedrooms. Covered patio. Storage building. Great neighborhood and great drive-up.
** Move-in Ready **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Northlake Drive have any available units?
2025 Northlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Northlake Drive have?
Some of 2025 Northlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Northlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Northlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Northlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Northlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2025 Northlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Northlake Drive offers parking.
Does 2025 Northlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Northlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Northlake Drive have a pool?
No, 2025 Northlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Northlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2025 Northlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Northlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Northlake Drive has units with dishwashers.

