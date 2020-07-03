Beautiful home. Laminate flooring and Ceramic tile backsplash in updated kitchen. Ceiling fans. Fireplace with large hearth in Den. Nice sized bedrooms. Covered patio. Storage building. Great neighborhood and great drive-up. ** Move-in Ready **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2025 Northlake Drive have any available units?
2025 Northlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Northlake Drive have?
Some of 2025 Northlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Northlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Northlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.