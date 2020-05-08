Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2025 Delmar Drive
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2025 Delmar Drive
2025 Delmar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2025 Delmar Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Ridgewood
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Top of the line, very well care by owner, remodeled home, open floor plan, New Wiring, New Roof, New Windows, New Plumbing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2025 Delmar Drive have any available units?
2025 Delmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2025 Delmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Delmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Delmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Delmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2025 Delmar Drive offer parking?
No, 2025 Delmar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Delmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Delmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Delmar Drive have a pool?
No, 2025 Delmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Delmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2025 Delmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Delmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Delmar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 Delmar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 Delmar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
