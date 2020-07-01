Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2015 Town Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2015 Town Ct
2015 Town Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2015 Town Court, Garland, TX 75041
Southgate
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Garland Townhouse close to 635! - Great 3 bedroom townhouse in the Garland area! Close to shopping areas, restaurants and 635! Call to see today!
(RLNE4487935)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2015 Town Ct have any available units?
2015 Town Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2015 Town Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Town Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Town Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Town Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Town Ct offer parking?
No, 2015 Town Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Town Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Town Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Town Ct have a pool?
No, 2015 Town Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Town Ct have accessible units?
No, 2015 Town Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Town Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Town Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Town Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Town Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
