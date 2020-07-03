Rent Calculator
2012 Court Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2012 Court Place
2012 Court Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2012 Court Place, Garland, TX 75041
Southgate
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
new construction
oversize garage. new patio deck. completely updated all appliances included as well as WD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2012 Court Place have any available units?
2012 Court Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2012 Court Place have?
Some of 2012 Court Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2012 Court Place currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Court Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Court Place pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Court Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2012 Court Place offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Court Place offers parking.
Does 2012 Court Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 Court Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Court Place have a pool?
Yes, 2012 Court Place has a pool.
Does 2012 Court Place have accessible units?
No, 2012 Court Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Court Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Court Place has units with dishwashers.
