Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2010 Santa Anna
2010 Santa Anna Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2010 Santa Anna Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Golden Meadows
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2010 Santa Anna Available 10/07/19 Duplex in Garland! - Lovely North garland duplex close to schools, shopping and parks. Call to view today!
(RLNE5131828)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2010 Santa Anna have any available units?
2010 Santa Anna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2010 Santa Anna currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Santa Anna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Santa Anna pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 Santa Anna is pet friendly.
Does 2010 Santa Anna offer parking?
No, 2010 Santa Anna does not offer parking.
Does 2010 Santa Anna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Santa Anna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Santa Anna have a pool?
No, 2010 Santa Anna does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Santa Anna have accessible units?
No, 2010 Santa Anna does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Santa Anna have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 Santa Anna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 Santa Anna have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 Santa Anna does not have units with air conditioning.
