All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
201 W Avenue G
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:20 AM
1 of 9
201 W Avenue G
201 West Avenue G
No Longer Available
201 West Avenue G, Garland, TX 75040
Hiland
hardwood floors
oven
hardwood floors
oven
ADORABLE 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Garland. Cute, cozy and quaint with sparkling hardwood floors. Mature trees with oversized fenced backyard.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 201 W Avenue G have any available units?
201 W Avenue G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 201 W Avenue G currently offering any rent specials?
201 W Avenue G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W Avenue G pet-friendly?
No, 201 W Avenue G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 201 W Avenue G offer parking?
No, 201 W Avenue G does not offer parking.
Does 201 W Avenue G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 W Avenue G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W Avenue G have a pool?
No, 201 W Avenue G does not have a pool.
Does 201 W Avenue G have accessible units?
No, 201 W Avenue G does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W Avenue G have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 W Avenue G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 W Avenue G have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 W Avenue G does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
