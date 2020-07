Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Home is in a very nice, quiet neighborhood near lots of shopping centers. You will be welcomed by an open layout of the kitchen, dining room and living area. Kitchen has granite counter tops, an island, and the stainless steel fridge is included. Home has been well maintained and updated. Living room leads an access to the big backyard with a covered patio. Every bedroom has a ceiling fan. Both bathrooms have been upgraded.