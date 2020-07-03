Rent Calculator
2005 Town Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2005 Town Ct
2005 Town Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2005 Town Court, Garland, TX 75041
Southgate
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Property has been updated with granite countertops, carpet, laminate wood floors and ceramic floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2005 Town Ct have any available units?
2005 Town Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2005 Town Ct have?
Some of 2005 Town Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2005 Town Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Town Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Town Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Town Ct is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2005 Town Ct offer parking?
No, 2005 Town Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Town Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Town Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Town Ct have a pool?
No, 2005 Town Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Town Ct have accessible units?
No, 2005 Town Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Town Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Town Ct has units with dishwashers.
