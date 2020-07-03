2005 Delmar Dr

Amenities

House has fenced yard, carport, garage. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom.

Call us at 918-872-0299 for showing details.

Lease term is 18 months, we do not provide appliances and tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.



*****$15 Application fee $100 Pet Fee. Pet Friendly*****



Requirements (most people who meet these are approved):



- No Section 8

- No bankruptcies in last 7 years

- Income needs to be about 2-3 times the payment amount depending on other debts

-Must be able to provide proof of income

- No felony drug-related charges within past 7 years

- No DUI/DWI within past 4 years

- No evictions within past 4 years

-No aggressive dogs allowed

