Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2005 Delmar Dr

2005 Delmar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Delmar Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Ridgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House has fenced yard, carport, garage. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom.
Call us at 918-872-0299 for showing details.
COME CHECK US OUT!!

Lease term is 18 months, we do not provide appliances and tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.

*****$15 Application fee $100 Pet Fee. Pet Friendly*****

Requirements (most people who meet these are approved):

- No Section 8
- No bankruptcies in last 7 years
- Income needs to be about 2-3 times the payment amount depending on other debts
-Must be able to provide proof of income
- No felony drug-related charges within past 7 years
- No DUI/DWI within past 4 years
- No evictions within past 4 years
-No aggressive dogs allowed
http://apfsdemminc.propertyware.com/rentals.html for more properties see our site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

