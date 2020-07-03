All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2002 Village Crest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2002 Village Crest Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2002 Village Crest Dr

2002 Village Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2002 Village Crest Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Welcome to Garland TX!! - Lovely home in very nice neighborhood, large corner lot with fenced yard and storage building. Large master bedroom with 2 closets. Walking distance to schools and park with pool and gym.

(RLNE4385482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Village Crest Dr have any available units?
2002 Village Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2002 Village Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Village Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Village Crest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Village Crest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2002 Village Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 2002 Village Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2002 Village Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Village Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Village Crest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2002 Village Crest Dr has a pool.
Does 2002 Village Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 2002 Village Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Village Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Village Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Village Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Village Crest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District