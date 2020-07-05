Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1983 MERRIMAC.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1983 MERRIMAC
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:55 AM

FAQs
1983 MERRIMAC
1983 Merrimac Trail
·
No Longer Available


Garland

Dog Friendly Apartments

Pet Friendly Places

2 Bedrooms

Apartments with Parking

Location
1983 Merrimac Trail, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1983 MERRIMAC have any available units?
1983 MERRIMAC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1983 MERRIMAC have?
Some of 1983 MERRIMAC's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1983 MERRIMAC currently offering any rent specials?
1983 MERRIMAC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 MERRIMAC pet-friendly?
No, 1983 MERRIMAC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1983 MERRIMAC offer parking?
Yes, 1983 MERRIMAC offers parking.
Does 1983 MERRIMAC have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1983 MERRIMAC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 MERRIMAC have a pool?
No, 1983 MERRIMAC does not have a pool.
Does 1983 MERRIMAC have accessible units?
No, 1983 MERRIMAC does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 MERRIMAC have units with dishwashers?
No, 1983 MERRIMAC does not have units with dishwashers.
