Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1934 Whiteoak Drive
1934 Whiteoak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1934 Whiteoak Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. TAR application, $50 Per adult app fee, 3 consecutive pay stubs copy of drivers license & copy of SS Card.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1934 Whiteoak Drive have any available units?
1934 Whiteoak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1934 Whiteoak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Whiteoak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Whiteoak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1934 Whiteoak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1934 Whiteoak Drive offer parking?
No, 1934 Whiteoak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1934 Whiteoak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Whiteoak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Whiteoak Drive have a pool?
No, 1934 Whiteoak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Whiteoak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1934 Whiteoak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Whiteoak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 Whiteoak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 Whiteoak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1934 Whiteoak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
