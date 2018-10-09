All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1933 Whitney Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1933 Whitney Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1933 Whitney Drive

1933 Whitney Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1933 Whitney Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,351 sf home is located in Garland, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and carport. Fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Whitney Drive have any available units?
1933 Whitney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 Whitney Drive have?
Some of 1933 Whitney Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Whitney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Whitney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Whitney Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 Whitney Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1933 Whitney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Whitney Drive offers parking.
Does 1933 Whitney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Whitney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Whitney Drive have a pool?
No, 1933 Whitney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Whitney Drive have accessible units?
No, 1933 Whitney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Whitney Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Whitney Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District