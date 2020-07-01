This 3 bed 1 bath property features lots of windows, several closets, large bedrooms, and an open floor plan with formal dining. Laundry room with another closet, and one car attached garage. Large fenced backyard! Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1925 Hilltop Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
What amenities does 1925 Hilltop Drive have?
Some of 1925 Hilltop Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Hilltop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Hilltop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.