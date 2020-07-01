All apartments in Garland
1925 Hilltop Drive
1925 Hilltop Drive

1925 Hilltop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1925 Hilltop Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Williams

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
This 3 bed 1 bath property features lots of windows, several closets, large bedrooms, and an open floor plan with formal dining. Laundry room with another closet, and one car attached garage. Large fenced backyard! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Hilltop Drive have any available units?
1925 Hilltop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Hilltop Drive have?
Some of 1925 Hilltop Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Hilltop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Hilltop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Hilltop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Hilltop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1925 Hilltop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Hilltop Drive offers parking.
Does 1925 Hilltop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Hilltop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Hilltop Drive have a pool?
No, 1925 Hilltop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Hilltop Drive have accessible units?
No, 1925 Hilltop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Hilltop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Hilltop Drive has units with dishwashers.

