Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1914 Wyndemere Lane
1914 Wyndemere Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1914 Wyndemere Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stunning townhome in a great location near Plano Rd. and Buckingham. This is a 2 bedroom and 2 bath home in a great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1914 Wyndemere Lane have any available units?
1914 Wyndemere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1914 Wyndemere Lane have?
Some of 1914 Wyndemere Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1914 Wyndemere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Wyndemere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Wyndemere Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1914 Wyndemere Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1914 Wyndemere Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Wyndemere Lane offers parking.
Does 1914 Wyndemere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 Wyndemere Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Wyndemere Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1914 Wyndemere Lane has a pool.
Does 1914 Wyndemere Lane have accessible units?
No, 1914 Wyndemere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Wyndemere Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Wyndemere Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
