All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1914 Mars Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1914 Mars Circle
Last updated January 21 2020 at 9:08 PM

1914 Mars Circle

1914 Mars Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1914 Mars Circle, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Amazing 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 1499 sq. ft. home in Garland, TX! Open floor plan. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops, trendy tile back splash, breakfast bar and lots of cabinets. Cozy living room, a must see! Be sure to schedule your showing today!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Mars Circle have any available units?
1914 Mars Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1914 Mars Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Mars Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Mars Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 Mars Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1914 Mars Circle offer parking?
No, 1914 Mars Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1914 Mars Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 Mars Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Mars Circle have a pool?
No, 1914 Mars Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Mars Circle have accessible units?
No, 1914 Mars Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Mars Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 Mars Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 Mars Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1914 Mars Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District