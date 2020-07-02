All apartments in Garland
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:50 AM

1913 Edgewater Drive

1913 Edgewater Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Edgewater Dr, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home Great Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Edgewater Drive have any available units?
1913 Edgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Edgewater Drive have?
Some of 1913 Edgewater Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Edgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Edgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Edgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1913 Edgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1913 Edgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Edgewater Drive offers parking.
Does 1913 Edgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Edgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Edgewater Drive have a pool?
No, 1913 Edgewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Edgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 1913 Edgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Edgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Edgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.

