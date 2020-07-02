Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1910 Westshore Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:11 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1910 Westshore Drive
1910 Westshore Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1910 Westshore Dr, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1910 Westshore Drive have any available units?
1910 Westshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1910 Westshore Drive have?
Some of 1910 Westshore Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1910 Westshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Westshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Westshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Westshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1910 Westshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Westshore Drive offers parking.
Does 1910 Westshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Westshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Westshore Drive have a pool?
No, 1910 Westshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Westshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 Westshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Westshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Westshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
