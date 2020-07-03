1900 w kingsley rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Villa Placita Apartments - Property Id: 228981



Experience our NEW renovations!!

Enjoy living a comfortable lifestyle at Villa Placita Apartments. Villa Placita has modest 1, 2, 3-bedroom apartment homes. Newly enhanced interiors include brushed nickel hardware, wood style flooring and more! Escape at the end of the day with nearby shopping centers. We are currently undergoing a major renovation and would love for you to stop by and check us out! You will not be disappointed!



- Brushed Nickel Hardware

- Wood Style Flooring

- Two-Tone Paint

- All Bills Paid



- Newly Renovated Office

- Clothes Care Center On-site

- Reserved parking spaces



