Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:31 AM

1900 w kingsley rd

1900 West Kingsley Road · No Longer Available
Location

1900 West Kingsley Road, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Villa Placita Apartments - Property Id: 228981

Experience our NEW renovations!!
Enjoy living a comfortable lifestyle at Villa Placita Apartments. Villa Placita has modest 1, 2, 3-bedroom apartment homes. Newly enhanced interiors include brushed nickel hardware, wood style flooring and more! Escape at the end of the day with nearby shopping centers. We are currently undergoing a major renovation and would love for you to stop by and check us out! You will not be disappointed!

- Brushed Nickel Hardware
- Wood Style Flooring
- Two-Tone Paint
- All Bills Paid

- Newly Renovated Office
- Clothes Care Center On-site
- Reserved parking spaces

Equal Housing Opportunity
Professionally Managed by Wehner Multifamily
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228981
Property Id 228981

(RLNE5585741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 w kingsley rd have any available units?
1900 w kingsley rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 w kingsley rd have?
Some of 1900 w kingsley rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 w kingsley rd currently offering any rent specials?
1900 w kingsley rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 w kingsley rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 w kingsley rd is pet friendly.
Does 1900 w kingsley rd offer parking?
Yes, 1900 w kingsley rd offers parking.
Does 1900 w kingsley rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 w kingsley rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 w kingsley rd have a pool?
No, 1900 w kingsley rd does not have a pool.
Does 1900 w kingsley rd have accessible units?
No, 1900 w kingsley rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 w kingsley rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 w kingsley rd does not have units with dishwashers.

