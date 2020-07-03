1900 w kingsley rd

Amenities
Villa Placita Apartments - Property Id: 228981
Experience our NEW renovations!!
Enjoy living a comfortable lifestyle at Villa Placita Apartments. Villa Placita has modest 1, 2, 3-bedroom apartment homes. Newly enhanced interiors include brushed nickel hardware, wood style flooring and more! Escape at the end of the day with nearby shopping centers. We are currently undergoing a major renovation and would love for you to stop by and check us out! You will not be disappointed!
- Brushed Nickel Hardware
- Wood Style Flooring
- Two-Tone Paint
- All Bills Paid
- Newly Renovated Office
- Clothes Care Center On-site
- Reserved parking spaces
