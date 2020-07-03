Rent Calculator
1900 Silver Cove
1900 Silver Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1900 Silver Street, Garland, TX 75042
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Spotless 3/2/2 home with no carpet (all wood or tile flooring). Whitehouse schools, huge fenced back yard, fireplace, granite couters, utility room, sprinkler system, move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1900 Silver Cove have any available units?
1900 Silver Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1900 Silver Cove have?
Some of 1900 Silver Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1900 Silver Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Silver Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Silver Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Silver Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1900 Silver Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Silver Cove offers parking.
Does 1900 Silver Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Silver Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Silver Cove have a pool?
No, 1900 Silver Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Silver Cove have accessible units?
No, 1900 Silver Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Silver Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Silver Cove has units with dishwashers.
