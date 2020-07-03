Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1821 Cartman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1821 Cartman Road
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:11 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1821 Cartman Road
1821 Cartman Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1821 Cartman Road, Garland, TX 75040
Mill Creek Crossing
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1821 Cartman Road have any available units?
1821 Cartman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1821 Cartman Road have?
Some of 1821 Cartman Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1821 Cartman Road currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Cartman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Cartman Road pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Cartman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1821 Cartman Road offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Cartman Road offers parking.
Does 1821 Cartman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Cartman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Cartman Road have a pool?
No, 1821 Cartman Road does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Cartman Road have accessible units?
No, 1821 Cartman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Cartman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Cartman Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District