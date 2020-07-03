Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1817 Greenspring Circle
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1817 Greenspring Circle
1817 Greenspring Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
1817 Greenspring Circle, Garland, TX 75044
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Ready to move in condition. Granite counter top, applicances, c-tile, carpet, ceiling fans, game room upstairs. Landlord pays HOA dues.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1817 Greenspring Circle have any available units?
1817 Greenspring Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out Garland rent data.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1817 Greenspring Circle have?
Some of 1817 Greenspring Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1817 Greenspring Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Greenspring Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Greenspring Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Greenspring Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1817 Greenspring Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Greenspring Circle offers parking.
Does 1817 Greenspring Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Greenspring Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Greenspring Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1817 Greenspring Circle has a pool.
Does 1817 Greenspring Circle have accessible units?
No, 1817 Greenspring Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Greenspring Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Greenspring Circle has units with dishwashers.
