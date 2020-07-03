Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1817 Andover Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1817 Andover Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1817 Andover Drive
1817 Andover Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1817 Andover Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Axe
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
Spacious 5 bedroom home, 3 total bathrooms with pool amenities. Plenty of privacy for you and your family with an 8-foot fence. Upstairs bonus area for a potential exercise-game room etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1817 Andover Drive have any available units?
1817 Andover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1817 Andover Drive have?
Some of 1817 Andover Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1817 Andover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Andover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Andover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Andover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1817 Andover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Andover Drive offers parking.
Does 1817 Andover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Andover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Andover Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1817 Andover Drive has a pool.
Does 1817 Andover Drive have accessible units?
No, 1817 Andover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Andover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Andover Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District