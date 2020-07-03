Super Cute 2 bedroom half duplex in Garland! Newer Carpet and 18 inch tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Large living room! Neutral tones! Gallery kitchen with a good amount of cabinet space and fridge as is.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1812 Frances Drive have any available units?
1812 Frances Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Frances Drive have?
Some of 1812 Frances Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Frances Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Frances Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.