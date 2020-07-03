All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:59 AM

1812 Frances Drive

1812 Frances Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Frances Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Westwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Super Cute 2 bedroom half duplex in Garland! Newer Carpet and 18 inch tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Large living room! Neutral tones! Gallery kitchen with a good amount of cabinet space and fridge as is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Frances Drive have any available units?
1812 Frances Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Frances Drive have?
Some of 1812 Frances Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Frances Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Frances Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Frances Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1812 Frances Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1812 Frances Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Frances Drive offers parking.
Does 1812 Frances Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Frances Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Frances Drive have a pool?
No, 1812 Frances Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Frances Drive have accessible units?
No, 1812 Frances Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Frances Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Frances Drive has units with dishwashers.

