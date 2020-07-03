All apartments in Garland
1810 Warwick St
1810 Warwick St

1810 Warwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Warwick Street, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Garland is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hard flooring surfaces throughout. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=4Zqe4OIiSa&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Warwick St have any available units?
1810 Warwick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1810 Warwick St currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Warwick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Warwick St pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Warwick St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1810 Warwick St offer parking?
No, 1810 Warwick St does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Warwick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Warwick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Warwick St have a pool?
No, 1810 Warwick St does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Warwick St have accessible units?
No, 1810 Warwick St does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Warwick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Warwick St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Warwick St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 Warwick St does not have units with air conditioning.

