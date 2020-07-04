All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1806 Lombard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1806 Lombard Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:18 AM

1806 Lombard Street

1806 Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1806 Lombard Street, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated home in nice area, move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Lombard Street have any available units?
1806 Lombard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Lombard Street have?
Some of 1806 Lombard Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Lombard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Lombard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Lombard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Lombard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1806 Lombard Street offer parking?
No, 1806 Lombard Street does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Lombard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Lombard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Lombard Street have a pool?
No, 1806 Lombard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Lombard Street have accessible units?
No, 1806 Lombard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Lombard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 Lombard Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District