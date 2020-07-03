Rent Calculator
1802 Place One Lane
1802 Place One Lane
1802 Place 1 Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1802 Place 1 Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1802 Place One Lane have any available units?
1802 Place One Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1802 Place One Lane have?
Some of 1802 Place One Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1802 Place One Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Place One Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Place One Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Place One Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1802 Place One Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Place One Lane offers parking.
Does 1802 Place One Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Place One Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Place One Lane have a pool?
No, 1802 Place One Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Place One Lane have accessible units?
No, 1802 Place One Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Place One Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Place One Lane has units with dishwashers.
