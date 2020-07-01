Rent Calculator
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:35 AM
1705 Caldwell
1705 Caldwell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1705 Caldwell Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Garland Home! - Very nice home in great neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1705 Caldwell have any available units?
1705 Caldwell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1705 Caldwell currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Caldwell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Caldwell pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Caldwell is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Caldwell offer parking?
No, 1705 Caldwell does not offer parking.
Does 1705 Caldwell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Caldwell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Caldwell have a pool?
No, 1705 Caldwell does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Caldwell have accessible units?
No, 1705 Caldwell does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Caldwell have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Caldwell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 Caldwell have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 Caldwell does not have units with air conditioning.
