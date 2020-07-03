All apartments in Garland
Location

1705 Burke Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Estates-Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate, ceramic and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, and a fenced-in backyard and outside storage. The home is located near Fields Recreation Center, Cocina Tia Ely, Dollar Tree, Boost Mobile, Dairy Queen and more, and is only a short drive to the historic Downtown Garland. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

