1702 Merrimac Trail

1702 Merrimac Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Merrimac Trail, Garland, TX 75043
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with updates galore! Great floor plan features brand new wood-look floors, NEW PAINT, BRAND NEW CARPET, granite countertops throughout, and decorative lighting fixtures! Spacious Kitchen with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances! STUNNING master bath with new tile, granite, dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet! HUGE backyard with covered patio great for entertaining! Storage shed in backyard! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Merrimac Trail have any available units?
1702 Merrimac Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Merrimac Trail have?
Some of 1702 Merrimac Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Merrimac Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Merrimac Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Merrimac Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Merrimac Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1702 Merrimac Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Merrimac Trail offers parking.
Does 1702 Merrimac Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Merrimac Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Merrimac Trail have a pool?
No, 1702 Merrimac Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Merrimac Trail have accessible units?
No, 1702 Merrimac Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Merrimac Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Merrimac Trail has units with dishwashers.

