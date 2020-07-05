1702 Merrimac Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with updates galore! Great floor plan features brand new wood-look floors, NEW PAINT, BRAND NEW CARPET, granite countertops throughout, and decorative lighting fixtures! Spacious Kitchen with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances! STUNNING master bath with new tile, granite, dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet! HUGE backyard with covered patio great for entertaining! Storage shed in backyard! MUST SEE!