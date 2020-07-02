All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1701 Meridian Way

1701 Meridian Way · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Meridian Way, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

Property Amenities
Move in ready. Neat and clean. Close to NorthLake Elementary School. Just a few Minutes away from Firewheel mall and George Bush Tollway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Meridian Way have any available units?
1701 Meridian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1701 Meridian Way currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Meridian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Meridian Way pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Meridian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1701 Meridian Way offer parking?
No, 1701 Meridian Way does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Meridian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Meridian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Meridian Way have a pool?
No, 1701 Meridian Way does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Meridian Way have accessible units?
No, 1701 Meridian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Meridian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Meridian Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Meridian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Meridian Way does not have units with air conditioning.

