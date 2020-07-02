Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1701 Meridian Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1701 Meridian Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1701 Meridian Way
1701 Meridian Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1701 Meridian Way, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Move in ready. Neat and clean. Close to NorthLake Elementary School. Just a few Minutes away from Firewheel mall and George Bush Tollway
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Meridian Way have any available units?
1701 Meridian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1701 Meridian Way currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Meridian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Meridian Way pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Meridian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1701 Meridian Way offer parking?
No, 1701 Meridian Way does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Meridian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Meridian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Meridian Way have a pool?
No, 1701 Meridian Way does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Meridian Way have accessible units?
No, 1701 Meridian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Meridian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Meridian Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Meridian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Meridian Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District