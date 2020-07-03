All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044

1675 W Campbell Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Garland 1/1 $

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($125/mo), Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Dry cleaning service, School bus stop, Elevators
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 867

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 have any available units?
1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 have?
Some of 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 currently offering any rent specials?
1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 pet-friendly?
No, 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 offer parking?
Yes, 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 offers parking.
Does 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 have a pool?
Yes, 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 has a pool.
Does 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 have accessible units?
No, 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District