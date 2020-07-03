1675 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Garland 1/1 $



Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($125/mo), Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Dry cleaning service, School bus stop, Elevators

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 867



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group