Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1661 Morrison Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1661 Morrison Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1661 Morrison Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven
Amenities
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 1.1 bath. Plank Vinyl in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom has half bath. Galley kitchen with large, separate utility room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1661 Morrison Drive have any available units?
1661 Morrison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1661 Morrison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Morrison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Morrison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1661 Morrison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1661 Morrison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1661 Morrison Drive offers parking.
Does 1661 Morrison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 Morrison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Morrison Drive have a pool?
No, 1661 Morrison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1661 Morrison Drive have accessible units?
No, 1661 Morrison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Morrison Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 Morrison Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1661 Morrison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1661 Morrison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
