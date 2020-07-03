1644 Axe Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath in Garland - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath with great floorplan! Spacious living and dining area with light laminate wood floors. Neutral paint tones throughout give the home a bright and modern feel. Kitchen includes white cabinets, tons of extra countertop space and stainless steel dishwasher. Large master suite boasts bay windows and very upgraded master bathroom to include double sinks and decorative tiled shower. Oversized third bedroom. Don't miss this one!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



