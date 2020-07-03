All apartments in Garland
1644 Axe Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:32 AM

1644 Axe Drive

1644 Axe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1644 Axe Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Devonwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath in Garland - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath with great floorplan! Spacious living and dining area with light laminate wood floors. Neutral paint tones throughout give the home a bright and modern feel. Kitchen includes white cabinets, tons of extra countertop space and stainless steel dishwasher. Large master suite boasts bay windows and very upgraded master bathroom to include double sinks and decorative tiled shower. Oversized third bedroom. Don't miss this one!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE4836648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Axe Drive have any available units?
1644 Axe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 Axe Drive have?
Some of 1644 Axe Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Axe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Axe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Axe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 Axe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1644 Axe Drive offer parking?
No, 1644 Axe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1644 Axe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Axe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Axe Drive have a pool?
No, 1644 Axe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Axe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1644 Axe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Axe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 Axe Drive has units with dishwashers.

