1621 Nash Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge gym cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Garland features laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is centrally located in Garland, just minutes from Kroger, Planet Fitness, McDonald's, CVS, La Michoacana Meat Market, USPS, Alamo Park and more!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.