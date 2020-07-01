All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1614 San Antonio Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1614 San Antonio Lane
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:24 AM

1614 San Antonio Lane

1614 San Antonio Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1614 San Antonio Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Golden Meadows

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Garland. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with new appliances and cabinets. Garage conversion can be utilized as an additional bedroom or entertainment area. Nice neighborhood close to nearby shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 San Antonio Lane have any available units?
1614 San Antonio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 San Antonio Lane have?
Some of 1614 San Antonio Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 San Antonio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1614 San Antonio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 San Antonio Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1614 San Antonio Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1614 San Antonio Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1614 San Antonio Lane offers parking.
Does 1614 San Antonio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 San Antonio Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 San Antonio Lane have a pool?
No, 1614 San Antonio Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1614 San Antonio Lane have accessible units?
No, 1614 San Antonio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 San Antonio Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 San Antonio Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District