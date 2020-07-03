All apartments in Garland
1609 Legend Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1609 Legend Drive

1609 Legend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Legend Drive, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
garage
3 beds, 2 baths, 1 large car garage, 1359sf. New carpets, new paint, and new countertops. quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Legend Drive have any available units?
1609 Legend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1609 Legend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Legend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Legend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Legend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1609 Legend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Legend Drive offers parking.
Does 1609 Legend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Legend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Legend Drive have a pool?
No, 1609 Legend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Legend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1609 Legend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Legend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Legend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Legend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Legend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

