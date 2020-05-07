All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1605 Maple Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1605 Maple Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1605 Maple Drive

1605 Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1605 Maple Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Freeman

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN Special - $150 off first month's rent with lease signed by 2-28!!

Move-In Ready! Well maintained home in Garland boasts 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upgraded throughout with new flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard with beautiful, mature trees - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to Hwy 78 and President Bush Turnpike in the Garland ISD! This house is a must see!

To view home, please contact Heather Phildius at (817) 903-3715 to receive access.

When viewing the home, please see the following requests -

* Please make sure the blinds are closed when leaving
* Please make sure all the doors and windows are closed and locked
* Please leave the front porch light on

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Maple Drive have any available units?
1605 Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Maple Drive have?
Some of 1605 Maple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Maple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Maple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Maple Drive offer parking?
No, 1605 Maple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District