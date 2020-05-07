1605 Maple Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN Special - $150 off first month's rent with lease signed by 2-28!!



Move-In Ready! Well maintained home in Garland boasts 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upgraded throughout with new flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard with beautiful, mature trees - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to Hwy 78 and President Bush Turnpike in the Garland ISD! This house is a must see!



To view home, please contact Heather Phildius at (817) 903-3715 to receive access.



When viewing the home, please see the following requests -



* Please make sure the blinds are closed when leaving

* Please make sure all the doors and windows are closed and locked

* Please leave the front porch light on



