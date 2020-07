Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Fantastic GRAND Emerald Home. Outstanding Floorplan with Bedrooms Split 3 ways, Soaring Ceilings, Newly Laid Wood like Flooring, Freshly painted, 2 inch Blinds, Covered Porches, Marble Floors in Baths, See Thru Fireplace to both Living Rooms, Tons of Storage, Butlers Pantry across from Utility Room, Huge Kitchen with excellent flow, Gas Cooktop, New Microwave, Window Seats, Updated LED Lighting, Close to the Lake & Shopping, Walking Distance to Lake and Carver Elementary.