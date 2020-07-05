All apartments in Garland
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:30 PM

1602 Shadow Brook Trail

1602 Shadow Brook Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Shadow Brook Trail, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Shadow Brook Trail have any available units?
1602 Shadow Brook Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Shadow Brook Trail have?
Some of 1602 Shadow Brook Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Shadow Brook Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Shadow Brook Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Shadow Brook Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Shadow Brook Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1602 Shadow Brook Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Shadow Brook Trail offers parking.
Does 1602 Shadow Brook Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Shadow Brook Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Shadow Brook Trail have a pool?
No, 1602 Shadow Brook Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Shadow Brook Trail have accessible units?
No, 1602 Shadow Brook Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Shadow Brook Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Shadow Brook Trail has units with dishwashers.

