Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1602 Pilot Way
Last updated March 24 2019 at 5:07 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1602 Pilot Way
1602 Pilot Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1602 Pilot Way, Garland, TX 75040
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1602 Pilot Way have any available units?
1602 Pilot Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1602 Pilot Way currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Pilot Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Pilot Way pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Pilot Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1602 Pilot Way offer parking?
No, 1602 Pilot Way does not offer parking.
Does 1602 Pilot Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Pilot Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Pilot Way have a pool?
No, 1602 Pilot Way does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Pilot Way have accessible units?
No, 1602 Pilot Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Pilot Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Pilot Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Pilot Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Pilot Way does not have units with air conditioning.
