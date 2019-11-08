All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:00 AM

1601 Northview Circle

1601 Northview Circle
Location

1601 Northview Circle, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice brick house with convenience location, quiet community, near shopping center. Easy access to Hwy 78 and 190.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Northview Circle have any available units?
1601 Northview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1601 Northview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Northview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Northview Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Northview Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1601 Northview Circle offer parking?
No, 1601 Northview Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Northview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Northview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Northview Circle have a pool?
No, 1601 Northview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Northview Circle have accessible units?
No, 1601 Northview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Northview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Northview Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Northview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Northview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

