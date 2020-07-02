All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 12 2020

1601 Melrose Street

1601 Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Melrose Street, Garland, TX 75042
Golden Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
No showing til further notice (Tenants scare of Coronavirus).
Beautiful home, 2 story with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great floor plan, nice fireplace, large backyard. Close to schools, shopping, and parks. Ease access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Melrose Street have any available units?
1601 Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1601 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Melrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1601 Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 1601 Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 1601 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Melrose Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Melrose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Melrose Street does not have units with air conditioning.

