Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1601 Bosque Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:21 AM
Location
1601 Bosque Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled, new kitchen cabinets, floor ,fresh paint and more.
House will be available to move in on July 1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 Bosque Drive have any available units?
1601 Bosque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1601 Bosque Drive have?
Some of 1601 Bosque Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1601 Bosque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Bosque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Bosque Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Bosque Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1601 Bosque Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Bosque Drive offers parking.
Does 1601 Bosque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Bosque Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Bosque Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1601 Bosque Drive has a pool.
Does 1601 Bosque Drive have accessible units?
No, 1601 Bosque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Bosque Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Bosque Drive has units with dishwashers.
