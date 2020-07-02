Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1518 Shalfont Lane
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:57 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1518 Shalfont Lane
1518 Shalfont Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1518 Shalfont Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that is close to Firewheel Mall and shopping. Easy access to George Bush Tollway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1518 Shalfont Lane have any available units?
1518 Shalfont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1518 Shalfont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Shalfont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Shalfont Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Shalfont Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1518 Shalfont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Shalfont Lane offers parking.
Does 1518 Shalfont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Shalfont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Shalfont Lane have a pool?
No, 1518 Shalfont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Shalfont Lane have accessible units?
No, 1518 Shalfont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Shalfont Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Shalfont Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Shalfont Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Shalfont Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
