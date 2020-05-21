All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1510 Town Bluff Drive

1510 Town Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Town Bluff Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Garland, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,440 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Town Bluff Drive have any available units?
1510 Town Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Town Bluff Drive have?
Some of 1510 Town Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Town Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Town Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Town Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Town Bluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Town Bluff Drive offer parking?
No, 1510 Town Bluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Town Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Town Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Town Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 1510 Town Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Town Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1510 Town Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Town Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Town Bluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

