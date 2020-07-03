Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1510 Indian School Rd
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:29 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1510 Indian School Rd
1510 Indian School Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1510 Indian School Road, Garland, TX 75044
Holford
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3996966)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1510 Indian School Rd have any available units?
1510 Indian School Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1510 Indian School Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Indian School Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Indian School Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Indian School Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Indian School Rd offer parking?
No, 1510 Indian School Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Indian School Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Indian School Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Indian School Rd have a pool?
No, 1510 Indian School Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Indian School Rd have accessible units?
No, 1510 Indian School Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Indian School Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Indian School Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Indian School Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Indian School Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
