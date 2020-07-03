Rent Calculator
1510 Bay Shore Drive
1510 Bay Shore Drive
1510 Bay Shore Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1510 Bay Shore Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Application Fee $50 per applicant over 18. Verifiable good 3 yr, rental history,
Copy of IDs, 3 months most recent Pay Stubs & TAR application form. 1 month Security deposit & 1st month's rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1510 Bay Shore Drive have any available units?
1510 Bay Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1510 Bay Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Bay Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Bay Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Bay Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1510 Bay Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 1510 Bay Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Bay Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Bay Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Bay Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 1510 Bay Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Bay Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1510 Bay Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Bay Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Bay Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Bay Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Bay Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
