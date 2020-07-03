All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1509 Whiteoak Dr

1509 Whiteoak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Whiteoak Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to move in.....Vouchers Accepted..... -

(RLNE4578512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Whiteoak Dr have any available units?
1509 Whiteoak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1509 Whiteoak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Whiteoak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Whiteoak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Whiteoak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1509 Whiteoak Dr offer parking?
No, 1509 Whiteoak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Whiteoak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Whiteoak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Whiteoak Dr have a pool?
No, 1509 Whiteoak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Whiteoak Dr have accessible units?
No, 1509 Whiteoak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Whiteoak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Whiteoak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Whiteoak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Whiteoak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

