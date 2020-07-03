Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1509 Nicole Lane
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:33 AM

1509 Nicole Lane
1509 Nicole Lane
·
No Longer Available

Location
1509 Nicole Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath, one story in established neighborhood. Granite countertops with travertine backsplash. High end SS appliances. Property is on a great creek lot. Will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1509 Nicole Lane have any available units?
1509 Nicole Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1509 Nicole Lane have?
Some of 1509 Nicole Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1509 Nicole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Nicole Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Nicole Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Nicole Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1509 Nicole Lane offer parking?
No, 1509 Nicole Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Nicole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Nicole Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Nicole Lane have a pool?
No, 1509 Nicole Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Nicole Lane have accessible units?
No, 1509 Nicole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Nicole Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Nicole Lane has units with dishwashers.
