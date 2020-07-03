All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1509 Nicole Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1509 Nicole Lane
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:33 AM

1509 Nicole Lane

1509 Nicole Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1509 Nicole Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath, one story in established neighborhood. Granite countertops with travertine backsplash. High end SS appliances. Property is on a great creek lot. Will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Nicole Lane have any available units?
1509 Nicole Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Nicole Lane have?
Some of 1509 Nicole Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Nicole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Nicole Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Nicole Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Nicole Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1509 Nicole Lane offer parking?
No, 1509 Nicole Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Nicole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Nicole Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Nicole Lane have a pool?
No, 1509 Nicole Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Nicole Lane have accessible units?
No, 1509 Nicole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Nicole Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Nicole Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District